King Charles III swayed to the beats of Lionel Richie in a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, a day after his coronation ceremony.

The newly crowned monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, enjoyed Richie's “All Night Long” rendition, getting up on their feet and dancing to the music.

Other members of the royal family, including eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and nine-year-old Prince George, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle's east terrace.

Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Katy Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop hit “Roar”, according to news agency AP.

Katy Perry performing “Firework” at King Charles’ Coronation concert. pic.twitter.com/4Jn9QG3LIV — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) May 7, 2023

There was more. “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls appeared in the pre-recorded spots.

Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and OTI Mabuse, too, appeared in "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King".

The event also witnessed performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.

The entertainment was interspersed with more serious moments. A message from Charles on the importance of environmental conservation was played, and the show was accompanied by a light and drone display with a nature theme.

Prince William, heir to the throne, took to the stage to pay tribute to his father's dedication to service. “Pa, we are all so proud of you," he said.

Concert goers sang “God Save the King” as landmarks around the UK were lit up in colourful lights.

