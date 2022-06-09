JEDDAH — As the new era, featuring tremendous speed accelerated by technology, has made most things much easier for us, now is the right time to calm down a bit and allow ourselves to explore around and delve into enriching experiences that would take us out of our comfort zone. Of course, it is the right time to learn more about the nature around us and explore many things that we might have overlooked in the past.



And one of those exciting and interesting things that will help us explore more and increase our knowledge is the animal world, as it is an excellent choice for families or friends if they are willing to try new experiments.



Being one of the main zones of the Jeddah Season 2022, Jeddah Jungle would be definitely the right place to embark on new adventures, as it is a home to more than 1,000 animals, from wild animals to birds and many more.



It also includes multiple activities that cater to the taste of all age groups



The Safari Game Drive: It’s an exciting experience for adventurers, enabling them to get to know wild animals and predators closely through an enrichment tour by car or bus while ensuring the safety of people.



During the tour, people will be able to see several species of the king of the jungle — the lion — as well as tigers, cheetahs, gazelles, Arabian oryx, and ostriches, and to learn more about their characteristics and features.



People will also be able to see the rare gold tiger, of which there are three in the Jeddah Jungle out of the only 30 in the world. In addition, it has three wild tigers, among a total of 1,200 in the world. There are also the presence of a male and three females of the liger, which is a hybrid of a lion and a tigress.



With seeing many lions, the Safari tour will take people on an exciting journey that they may feel as if they are inside one of the famous Disney films: "The Lion King.”

The Taxidermy Museum

The museum has a collection of more than 200 mummified animals, including wild animals, birds, marine animals, predators and many more.



The museum has a beautiful story behind it. Saudi citizen Mohammad Yahya Al-Mosayier, who was receiving visitors and explaining to them about the museum, said the museum belonged to his family. His uncle Ibrahim Al-Mosayier started the project as a hobby in the beginning, when he used to mummify birds.



Al-Mosayier said that this hobby became a passion for his uncle and he traveled abroad to learn more about mummification. He had obtained certificates in this field, which made him, upon his return to Saudi Arabia, train his brothers and nephews, until they started the mummification museum project



Al-Mosayier stressed that all the objects that were mummified in the museum have been embalmed naturally, after their death either due to disease or a change in the weather, during the transportation process, or due to their old age. He affirmed that the animals were not deliberately harmed or killed.



The Jeddah Jungle is one of the most ideal places for children, as bringing children close to animals is very important for acquiring new educational and sensory skills. This enhances and develops their sense of compassion and kindness to animals, in addition to learning how to take responsibility.



Children learn about many animals in school, but seeing them in front of them helps consolidate the information and enhances the enrichment of their knowledge. In addition, it is a great opportunity for parents to teach their children about animal rights. There are several activities for children in the Jeddah Jungle that enable them to feed animals and interact with them in the safest ways.



The Jeddah Jungle includes several interactive activities as well. The Luca Land with more than 50 types of pet dogs is for all kinds of dog lovers.



Archery; Karting; Adventure Zone; The Farm; Reptile Land; The Aviary; Elephant Enclosure; Lightning Garden; Paintball; Jungle Track; and the Roaming Acts are some other attractions.



Jeddah Jungle is also distinguished for giving visitors an integrated experience, as it includes many restaurants and cafes, ice cream booths, in addition to several other facilities, such as car parking, golf carts, scooters, prayer halls, nursery, toilets, and so on.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).