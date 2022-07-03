JEDDAH — The Jeddah Season 2022 attracted more than 6 million visitors of various nationalities and ages from inside and outside Saudi Arabia before concluding its 60 days of entertainment, suspense and diversity on Saturday.



Since its launch at the beginning of May, the Jeddah Season has achieved diversity and comprehensiveness in its activities and a multitude of options that it provides to visitors, as well as excellence in attracting international events and experiences.



This large number of visitors to the Jeddah Season reflects the economic and social activity that the season has generated in Jeddah. In turn, this was reflected in the Kingdom's entertainment industry. The season created a numerous opportunities and partnerships for the private sector, as well as a wide range of employment opportunities for young Saudi men and women working at the event zones.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).