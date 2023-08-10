Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Heart of Stone, in which she shares the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The trio is actively promoting the movie ahead of its Netflix premiere on August 11. During a recent promotional interview, Alia candidly answered some of the most Googled questions about herself, including the query, "Is Alia Bhatt British?"

In a video interview with Wired, Gal Gadot playfully questioned Alia about her British nationality. Alia clarified that while her mother was born in Birmingham, UK, she herself was born and raised in India. She mentioned that her grandmother, who had lived in England throughout her life, influenced her accent.

“My mom was born in Birmingham, but I was born and brought up in India,” Alia said. When Gal asked her, “She spoke British English with you your entire life?”, Alia replied, “My grandmother lived in England for her whole life so my grandmother has the English accent.”

Heart of Stone is an action-packed film where Alia takes on the role of Keya, a tech prodigy. Director Tom Harper praised her as a "formidable talent" and emphasized the intriguing dynamic between Keya and Gadot's character, Rachel Stone.

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, had previously explained that though Alia was born in the UK, she spent most of her life in India.

Alia is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two are now parents to a daughter named Raha.

