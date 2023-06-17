Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Dubai have a connection that goes way back. The actor has always considered it as his second home.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan flew to the city to attend an event organised by his “good friend” Mohamed Ali Alabbar’s real estate company Emaar Properties.

As pictures and videos of 'King Khan' from his latest visit are going viral on social media, let us also rewind to the recent times when Shah Rukh lit up Dubai with his presence.

Pathaan has already left movie lovers in awe with its high-octane action sequences. However, before the film was released in theatres, its trailer launch event was a night to remember in Dubai. The amazing trailer was played on Burj Khalifa, a video of which was even shared on Instagram. The highlight of the clip was when SRK was seen dancing at the event and having a great time with his fans.

Last year, Shah Rukh received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Dubai.

At that moment the entire city cheered for the star. He also didn’t let the audience down by concluding the evening with some of the most famous dialogues from his movies like, Om Shanti Om, Baazigar and Don.

In 2020, Burj Khalifa was lit up with SRK’s name as a special gesture to mark his 55th birthday.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Ali Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!” the actor wrote sharing this photo of himself against a well-decorated Burj Khalifa.

In September last year, Shah Rukh Khan was announced the brand ambassador of Burjeel Holdings, which is a private healthcare services provider. It is owned by UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Shamsheer Vayalil.

As a part of the celebrations, SRK’s songs from his film Om Shanti Om and a campaign featuring him were also played on Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan is the first actor for whom the Burj Khalifa Boulevard in Dubai was entirely shut down for the first time so that he could shoot for Pathaan there.

That’s the charm of Shah Rukh Khan!

