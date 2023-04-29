Indian expat Sana Khan is preparing to make the drive from Abu Dhabi to Dubai this weekend with one specific aim — shop at Global Village. It is the last weekend of the entertainment destination and she wants to make sure she picks up some items.

“I know it is going to be extremely crowded, but that is OK,” she said. “Part of the fun is in the crowds. I am planning to leave Abu Dhabi in the afternoon on Saturday so that I can get there for 4pm when the gates open. There are a few things that I buy from Global Village every year. There is a specific qahwa (coffee) powder that I like from the Saudi pavilion. I also want to shop for leather jackets from the Pakistan pavilion.”

It is the last few days of Global Village and visitors are being encouraged to visit over the weekend during which the facility will stay open from 4 pm until 2 am daily starting from Friday through Sunday. The 27th season of the Global Village will close its doors on Sunday, April 30.

The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes. Mehnaz Hyder visited Global Village with her parents, who are visiting from India, and her sisters on Thursday. “It was extremely crowded,” she said. “We only reached at about 7:30 in the evening and by then there were long lines everywhere. However, I got some good deals. My sister had purchased some prayer mats for Dh100 from a stall. I got the same thing for Dh65. Also, there were some abayas in the UAE pavilion selling for Dh50.”

Mehnaz said despite the crowds, her family really enjoyed the vibe at Global Village. “Growing up in Saudi, we used to watch all the TV shows that showed the Dubai Shopping Festival and Global Village,” she said. “At that time, we used to think of it as some magical wonderland. And now, decades later, we are all living in this country and are able to visit it and soak in the sights and sounds. While there, we all talked about how grateful we were to be able to enjoy it.”

Earlier this week, Global Village announced its excellence awards. Egypt pavilion has been named the best pavilion at Global Village this year. At an award ceremony held at the Majlis of the world, Egypt pavilion was appreciated for offering genuine and rich experiences showcasing the country’s vivid culture and centuries of traditions.

While Turkey claimed the ‘Best Façade’ award, Syria Pavilion won the ‘Best Cultural Show’ award for their line-up of shows and performances throughout the season. The India Pavilion scooped the ‘Best Craftsmanship’ award for their talented artisans who embodied the country’s exceptional creative traditions.

Khaleej Times reporter Nasreen Abdulla won the award for the best article in an English newspaper for her report about a financial controller turned tea seller. (https://bit.ly/3oVd52D)

Belgrave was this year’s ‘Best Restaurant’ winner, Cola Ribs won the ‘Best Kiosk’ award, Coterra Coffee was named ‘Best Coffee Shop’, and Gather On emerged as the ‘Best SME Kiosk’. The ‘Best Creative Experience’ was won by House of Fear, while Lotus Personal Care was recognised for being the ‘Best Retail Shop’.

Global Village also presented individual awards to Mustafa Sait Kaya, who was recognised as the "Most Promising Entrepreneur" for his restaurant concepts Etisleri and Doyuyo. Nouf Amiri received the "Women's Entrepreneur" award for her ‘Love Mhashy’ kiosk.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).