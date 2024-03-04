Five local UAE interns gained international production experience during the making of Dune: Part Two in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert.

From VFX to camera assistant roles, the five talented individuals were offered an internship placement on set across the 27-day shoot through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission as part of the commissions commitment to nurturing young talent into the screen industry.

Shot by Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc, this video asset highlights the experience gleaned by Mouza Al Darmaki, Thoraya Farzaneh, Khaled Al Hosani, Amna Al Darmaki and Ghena Al Satti.

Set in the distant future, Dune: Part Two features the sweeping sand dunes of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert as the landscape of the iconic desert planet Arrakis. Scenes were captured at just under 20 locations across the Liwa desert during the winter of 2022 and a team of 300 local, 250 international crew and 500 extras were employed during the 27-day shoot.

Dune: Part Two is Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, picking up where Dune left off. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

The film was directed by Villeneuve, written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihtsand produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe.

In the UAE and Lebanon, the epic continuation of the Dune saga hit cinemas on 29th February 2024. In other markets in the region, the film is scheduled for an Eid release on 11th April.

To ensure all fans across the Middle East experience the epic sequel as soon as its available, a special week of previews will take place in markets outside the UAE and Lebanon. Fans in these countries can watch Dune: Part Two from 29th February to 6th March 2024 (inclusive), before the onset of Ramadan and ahead of the wider release on 11 April.