The details of the Muscat International Film Festival in its eleventh session, which is scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 March, were announced at the headquarters of the Omani Film Society in Muscat, today, under the slogan 'Renewed Oman'.

The festival will honour a number of international and local directors and movie stars during the festival’s 5-day segments, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan from India.

The festival will include several competitions in a number of themes, including the International Feature Narrative Film Competition, the International Feature Documentary Film Competition, the Animation Film Competition, the Omani Short Narrative Film Competition, and the Omani Short Documentary Film Competition, where 23 prizes have been allocated to all competition categories.

The festival includes holding many accompanying events, including seminars and workshops aimed at introducing the procedures followed to obtain the necessary licenses to film a film in the Sultanate in coordination with the competent authorities on this subject, and other courses related to work in the cinematic field.

The festival will include the “Festival Market”, which is a corner for institutions, production companies and artistic platforms with the aim of bringing together those interested in the cinematic industry under one roof through local and international cooperation in the government and private cinematic production sector and the exchange of experiences and promotional offers for cinematic production and artistic capabilities.

