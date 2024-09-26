The UAE Media Council has announced that the UAE’s cinema sector generated revenues of AED517 million during the first eight months of this year, attracting approximately 11 million cinema visits. This surge highlights the growing public interest in theatres and reflects the audience's confidence in the world-class entertainment experiences available.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, stated that the UAE holds 30 percent of the Middle Eastern cinema market share, underscoring the country’s leading role in this vital industry. This achievement is attributed to ongoing investments in cinema infrastructure and robust partnerships with major global film studios, enhancing the UAE's reputation as a global centre for cinema.

Mohammed Al Shehhi remarked, "The UAE Media Council is dedicated to boosting the media economy's contribution to the local economy by offering supportive policies and innovative, timely services to filmmakers. This approach fosters a competitive environment that promotes sustainable growth in the media sector. We strive to create a creative ecosystem that empowers filmmakers to deliver content that meets global standards while catering to the diverse aspirations of the UAE community."

He further emphasised, "These figures demonstrate the rich diversity of cinematic content we offer in the UAE, which caters to a community representing over 200 nationalities. Cinema in the UAE is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a lens through which we can appreciate our cultural diversity and a platform for dialogue among the various cultures living in our country."

The cinema sector in the UAE features 702 screens across 72 locations in various emirates.