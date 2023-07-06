Social media sensation Sima Taparia also known as Sima Aunty from the hit Indian Matchmaking Netflix series is joining Mahzooz's live draw on Saturday, July 8, it was announced on Thursday.

As part of the unique collaboration, Mahzooz said it has prepared "something truly extraordinary" for its participants.

"This lavish collaboration aligns stars...and luck, giving Mahzooz participants an exclusive chance to win extra prizes. This engaging experience relies on the element of excitement and suspense, so we won't reveal everything just yet," the statement added.

Sima Aunty will be broadcasting live from Mahzooz studios on Saturday. She will captivate the public's attention with her infectious energy as she graces the screen and spreads joy to all.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Mahzooz is partnering with Sima Aunty," says Pamela Cordina, director of Ewings LLC, managing operator of Mahzooz. “We are focused on creating unforgettable moments for our participants that they can cherish, and her ability to entertain aligns perfectly with our mission. In addition to making Mahzooz Saturday Show a must-watch event, this collaboration will also offer our loyal patrons the opportunity to win incredible prizes."

The Mahzooz Saturday Show, starring Sima Aunty, promises to be an evening of entertainment and surprises.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million in the grand draw and Dh1 million in the raffle draw.