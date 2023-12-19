With the festive season around the corner, Dubai has turned into a magical winter wonderland. From gigantic Christmas trees and gingerbread houses to snowy playgrounds and surfing Santas, there is plenty on offer in the city at the moment.

Here is a roundup of some of the most exciting, festive, and fun activities in the city:

Gingerbread house dome: You may have seen various gingerbread houses but here is one with a difference. At the lobby of H Dubai, visitors can see a magnificent 6-metre-long, 2.5-metre-wide, and 2-metre-high gingerbread house inspired by the Al Wasl Dome, echoing the essence of COP28.

This display will be a fixture throughout December, where visitors can see and take photos with it.

Surfing Santa: Visitors to Wild Wadi Waterpark can have fun with the uber cool surfing Santa. Dressed in board shorts, Santa will be conquering the wave rides daily at 12pm, 3pm and 5pm at the Flowrider.

What is more, the park will host family friendly Water Olympics daily at 4pm at the Flood River, featuring races and challenges ranging from tube race and walk against the current, to the bucket challenge.

Festive Garden at Palm Jumeirah: Nakheel Mall will transform into a Festive Garden with a unique Christmas tree, displays of a water fountain, flowers, gazelles, and rabbit installations.



There are also arts and crafts station where children will get the chance to make festive ornaments, paint festive jars and make candy cane bead this season. Afterwards, you can head over to the West Beach to check out the Dubai Lights fixtures.

Movie marathon: Gather your friends and family to enjoy some classic movies with some delicious festive treats. Every Saturday at 2pm, Roxy Cinemas is hosting a Holly Jolly Matinees at Dubai Hills Mall, featuring heartwarming festive classics like The Elf and Home Alone, and new releases such as Wonka, along with Santa meet and greets.

Enjoy some seasonal treats like Christmas Spice Popcorn, Turkey and Brie sandwich and pizza, and Santa's Special Hot Chocolate with it.

Make it a “green” Christmas: The Green Planet Dubai and Nature Park has a festive winter wonderland running till January 7.

With eco-friendly snowfall and Christmas carols, the wonderland also has a Christmas tree made of recycled materials, built in collaboration with GEMS Education.

Madinat Jumeirah Winter Market: The yearly winter market makes a comeback this year with a 36-foot-tall tree, seasonal food stalls, and family activities. Spread across a huge 1,750 square metre area, the winter market also features live yuletide tunes, abra rides, a Venetian carousel, a four-lane bungee, a North Pole train, and more.

Santa comes to Sheikh Zayed Road: Santa has swapped his reindeer for an open top classic car right in the middle of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Take a photo with this motorcade outside the Gevora Hotel in Dubai where Santa is posing with his gifts and minions all through the month.

5D Winter Galaxy Show: Enjoy an immersive winter galaxy show at the Theater of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah starting December 22.

The 45-minute interactive show will transport viewers through a world of dazzling lights, science and Santa, who will give all attending children gifts. With prices starting from Dh300, it is suitable for kids above the age of 4.