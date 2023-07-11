Qatar - Disney On Ice Doha concluded on Saturday with a high note at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, featuring a spectacular performance from July 4 that brought to life the timeless magic of Disney stories.

Disney On Ice Doha was presented in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, showcasing the spellbinding production of “Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder” for five days.

The event offered a captivating journey into the world of beloved Disney characters, captivating the hearts and imaginations of audiences of all ages.

The show transported attendees to a realm where courage, adventure, and heartfelt stories intertwine. Through the heroic journeys of relatable and inspiring characters spanning generations, Disney On Ice Doha created an exceptional experience that resonated with families and Disney fans alike.

“Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder” brought together characters from cherished Disney classics such as Moana, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. Seven empowered Disney Princesses, alongside beloved characters from Frozen and Disney Pixar's Coco, embarked on a voyage of self-discovery, fearlessly embracing the unknown to carve their own path towards “happily ever after.”

The performance was a visual feast, with high-flying jumps, elaborate props, innovative lighting, and dazzling special effects that transported the audience to a world where heroes of all kinds pursued their dreams. The cutting-edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs breathed life into Disney's timeless tales, leaving spectators in awe of the enchanting spectacle.

