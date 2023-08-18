Following her split from husband Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has broken her silence, taking to Instagram with an announcement that she's considering purchasing a horse.

The 41-year-old singer shared a snapshot of herself donning a yellow swimsuit while horseback riding on the beach, captioning the post, "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar???"

"I can't make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar."

Notably, this comes shortly after news of her 29-year-old spouse filing for divorce. In recent photographs, Britney was seen without her wedding ring, marking the end of their one-year marriage.

Legal documents reveal that Asghari is seeking spousal support and coverage for his legal fees from Britney. Despite an 'iron clad' prenuptial agreement in place, which safeguards the singer's premarital assets, financial matters remain unsettled.

"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,' wrote Asghari's lawyer Neal Hersh.

"There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time," he added.

"Britney will write a check to Sam and that will be the end of it," said a source.

Notably, Britney has engaged celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, renowned for representing A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Johnny Depp. Rumours swirl about Asghari potentially revealing compromising details if renegotiations are denied, a notion dismissed by a source close to Spears as 'absurd'.

Wasser previously assisted Britney in her 2008 custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

