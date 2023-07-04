Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan underwent a surgery in Los Angeles, US, reported Indian media.

The actor was shooting when he hurt his nose, reported Etimes.

Speaking to the daily, a source said, "Shah Rukh Khan was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding."

The source added that Shah Rukh Khan is now at his Mumbai home, in India.

The news comes a day after the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan announced the trailer release date, reported Indian media. The trailer will be released on July 12 in India. It will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part On, the report added. Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. He will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. The film marked SRK’s return to the big screen after four years.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also part of Pathaan.

Trends Desk