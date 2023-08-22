Charlize Theron, the accomplished actress at 48, is boldly challenging the unjust double standards faced by female actors over 40 in Hollywood. She candidly expresses her aversion to the notion that men "age like fine wines" while women are seen to age like "cut flowers."

"I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them," Theron shared with Allure magazine, advocating for empathy in embracing individual journeys. Reflecting on her own experience, she humorously noted, "My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Addressing her evolving appearance, she gracefully stated, "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing."

From her breakout in the '90s to her Oscar-winning role in Monster (2003), Theron's filmography is rich with diverse roles including Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, Young Adult, Tully, and Atomic Blonde. She's currently captivating audiences in the latest Fast and Furious instalment.

Theron's modelling career, notably with Dior, hasn't shielded her from scrutiny. She expressed frustration at the assumption that any change in her appearance must be due to cosmetic procedures. "People think I had a face-lift… I'm like, 'B***h, I’m just ageing! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens."

The star also revealed the challenges of shedding weight gained for roles as she aged. While shedding the 40 pounds for Monster was relatively simple, it was a different story for the weight gained for Tully in 2018. Theron disclosed, "My doctor told me that my metabolism is not what it was... I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.'"

"I will never do it again because you can't take it off," she added.

