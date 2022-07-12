Bahrain - The 14th Bahrain Summer “Golden Edition” has opened its doors to the public, celebrating outstanding Bahraini achievements, bringing a series of fun and interactive educational workshops.

The Bahrain Culture and Antiquities Authority (Baca) organized cultural activity programs, workshops, and live entertainment performances, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Baca President Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa welcomed the visitors and highlighted the festival's programs and activities.

“We welcome all our visitors as we kick off this extraordinary festival that brings different people and cultures together and celebrates many young talents,” Baca president said.

She referred to the festival’s events and workshops, coordinated by different initiatives and embassies.

“The Pakistani embassy to Bahrain, in collaboration with the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), is delighted to participate in this festival and present a three-day workshop under the theme ‘Truck Art’ and we aim to share this universal art with the children,” Pakistan embassy Second Secretary Tahira Saleem said.

The workshops feature a dynamic range of themes that encompass different cultural and sustainable activities, cooking, panting, crafting, and many more.

“We are happy to demonstrate Thai cooking with our three-day participation, featuring different cultural cuisines and I am glad that the children are enjoying this fun and unique activity,” Thailand Ambassador to Bahrain Piyapak Sricharoen said.

The celebration offers educational and entertaining programs suitable for all ages. “I enjoyed taking part in different workshops from drawing to cooking, it was fun to discover new activities and enrich my hobbies and interests,” Fatima Ali, a participant, said.

Visitors can participate in and attend the Bahrain Summer Festival’s different activities and performances on July 11 - 31 from 5 to 9 pm at the Bahrain National Museum, the Art Center, and the Cultural Hall.

