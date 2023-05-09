Popular radio network 102.4 Mirchi, in the UAE is all set to change the way we listen to radio. Taking a step ahead and moving with time, 102.4 Mirchi has introduced the world’s first AI presenter on a commercial radio station. The radio presenter named AIRAH (Artificial Intelligence Radio Host) is slated for 10am-1pm on a show named Mirchi on AI. The show will be a fun show covering all things technology and social media.

AIRAH is based on voice cloning technology powered by Deepsync Technologies and follows a text-to-speech format. The voice used for cloning is that of the popular RJ Sanchari. AIRAH will be on air and be found on social media on her handle —Airahonmirchi on Instagram.

Brij Bhalla, CEO at Dolphin Recording Studio LLC, said: "This newest innovation will be ground-breaking in many ways in the days to come, opening newer horizons in radio. 102.4 Mirchi’s new radio innovation has ambitious plans to revolutionise the commercial radio space with its latest launch."

Preeti Phalke, content director — 102.4 Mirchi, added: "Radio as we know it, has evolved from SW, MW to FM in the past few decades providing entertainment in all formats across languages. From recorded to live radio, the industry has seen a 360-degree change in its approach towards entertainment. Radio has always moved with the times controverting the death of radio."

The UAE has been a breeding ground for many such world firsts and has always been supportive of future ready innovations like robot deliveries, solar powered energy plants, UAE pass, DED’s Blockchain solution to name a few.

