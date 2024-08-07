Egypt’s Education Minister on Tuesday announced a rise in the pass rate for the Thanaweya Amma, or General Secondary School Certificate Examination, as results were released for the 2023-2024 academic year. A total of 729,835 students registered for the exams, with 726,648 sitting and 590,992 passing. This represents a pass rate of 81.3%, up from 78.8% the previous year.

Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif praised the collaborative efforts of teachers, students, and parents in achieving the improved results.

“What we have witnessed today is the result of joint efforts between the Ministry of Education and other state agencies,” Abdel said.

He added: “The future of our children is the future of Egypt, and we are committed to providing them with the best educational services.”

Abdel Latif extended congratulations to the successful students and expressed gratitude to parents for their support.

Deputy Minister of Education and Chairperson of the General Secondary School Examinations Ahmed Daher presented detailed statistics on the exams. Daher outlined pass rates for different types of schools, with public secondary schools posting an 86.9% success rate and private Ma’an schools achieving the highest at 93%.

The deputy minister also broke down the results by division: 80.64% for science, 86.36% for science (mathematics), and 80.27% for literary.

A comparison of score categories between this year and last year was also presented.