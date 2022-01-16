Cairo – Egypt has received three million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the US as part of the COVAX facility, the Acting Minister of Health and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced on Sunday.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the new shipment has been delivered to the Egyptian government in cooperation with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Meanwhile, the Ministry's spokesperson, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, referred that the received shipment will undergo testing at the labs of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) before being distributed across the vaccination centres.

