Egypt has launched the first automated teller machine (ATM) to sell gold bars to citizens, in collaboration with Banque Misr, Al Mal News reported.

This came on the sidelines of the 3rd International Exhibition for Gold and Jewelry (NEBU) being held from November 26th to 28th.

The ATM will provide one-gram bars and will be updated continuously and in real-time so that the buyer is correctly billed.

