Dubai's Burj Khalifa is no stranger to world records, and here's the latest one: In a new study, it was named world's popular landmark based on the number of visitors it draws in every year.

A staggering 17 million visitors flock to the world's tallest tower every year, according to research conducted analytics website Switch On Business. The platform analysed search volumes and average visitor numbers for over 150 of the world’s most well-known landmarks to find out which are attracting the most attention globally.

The magnificent tower standing at 828 meters tall – three times the height of the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris – receives nearly 22 million Google searches and approximately 17 million visitors per year, “earning around $621 million in ticket revenue,” the study revealed.

In second place is India's Taj Mahal, which also garnered 22 million searches per year and 7.5 million visitors. This is followed by Niagara Falls in third, which is visited by around 13 million people annually and attracts over 1.2 million searches.

Burj Khalifa is a must-see for travellers visiting Dubai, experts have said.

"Most cities that provide tourism have a landmark that people travel only to see and experience. And in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa takes the lead," said Mir Wasim Raja, manager for MICE and holidays at Galadari Brothers International Travel Services.

“A visitor to Burj Khalifa can experience multiple things, like reaching nearly 800 metres in just less than 60 seconds, seeing the magnificent city from above, and much more,” said Raja.

Those visiting the record-breaking attraction should take note of the best time to view the city from the top.

“Its enormous height, architectural excellence, and amazing views make it a tempting tourist magnet. During summer, the peak time is from 4pm to 7pm, and in winter, it’s from 3pm to 6pm. People prefer peak times due to the day, sunset, and night view,” said Ranju Abraham, sales manager at Tours on Board.

Based on the official website of the Burj Khalifa, the sky view observatory ticket price per person starts at Dh80 and goes up to over Dh750.

The study also revealed that the number of tourists reached 917 million in 2022 worldwide as people returned to travel post-pandemic.

