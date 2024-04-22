Citizens in Dubai affected by the storm can now contact authorities through WhatsApp to receive help with damages sustained to property during the rains.

This comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the concerned authorities to plan for extreme weather conditions.

Under these directives, Omar Hamad Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment established a committee to study all requests from affected citizens and determine how to address them, while "giving priority to maintaining all their damaged homes and restoring them.”

The number (0583009000) has been allocated on the WhatsApp application to receive requests for support from affected citizens.

