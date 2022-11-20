DUBAI – Incredible excitement and determination were on display at Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road this morning as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led more than 193,000 fitness enthusiasts of all ages, skills, and abilities in the fourth edition of Dubai Run, the world’s largest free fun run.

Presented by Mai Dubai, the once-a-year Dubai Run is one of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the citywide initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The annual DFC aims to transform Dubai into the world’s most active city. Thanks to its leadership, Dubai is the world’s only city to offer its citizens, residents, and visitors a month of all-inclusive, free fitness events, making it an even happier, healthier, and fitter city. More than 146,000 runners participated in the Run last year.

This year, over 193,000 participants from all walks of life joined the fourth edition of Dubai Run, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s superhighway, into a giant running track. The Run was flagged off from the starting line near the Museum of the Future, with a sea of enthusiasts dressed in neon green colours running or walking at their own pace on the 5km and 10km routes. Both routes went through the heart of the city, passing by some of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks.

Adorning the official Dubai Run T-shirts supplied by Sun & Sand Sports, social runners and families took the 5km route, which passed by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. The more experienced runners enjoyed the 10km route that followed Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then took participants back towards the Dubai World Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “As Dubai Fitness Challenge approaches its final week, it is inspiring to see the commitment of so many of our citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing. Running alongside over 193,000 people who completed the Dubai Run today, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together.”

He added, “By turning out in such huge numbers for Dubai Run, we have shown the world that this is one of the greatest cities for living, working and visiting; a city with an unassailable spirit and ability to achieve. I’m immensely proud of each and every individual, government entity, business and organisation that took part today, and in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. I would also like to thank the organisers, government departments led by the Events Security Committee, partners and everyone who contributed to the success of Dubai Run – a truly remarkable event and a day to remember.”

With one week left of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, participants still have the chance to take advantage of the Challenge’s fun-filled event calendar, featuring an array of activities for fitness enthusiasts that celebrate inclusivity and diversity. Designed to encourage residents and visitors to live an active lifestyle outdoors during the cooler weather, everyone can still enjoy the two free Fitness Villages at DP World Kite Beach and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej, the Fitness Hubs dotted across communities within Dubai as well as free fitness classes and events. For more information, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Dubai Run is organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner Mai Dubai; Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, Etisalat by E&, Fitbit, and Emaar; Official Partners Arabian Automobiles Co, and Emirates Airline; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Police, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.