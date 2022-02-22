Dubai will step into the future from today, February 22, 2022. The most beautiful building on earth, the Museum of the Future, opens to the world today.

After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23.

Here, we answer some of the questions you may have. (Answers are sourced from the official website of the Museum of the Future.)

Do I need proof of Covid vaccination or a recent PCR test result to enter?

Not at this time. “This may be subject to change and we will notify you should this change prior to your visit,” the website’s FAQ says.

What are the timings of the museum?

It is open daily from 10am to 6pm.

How much do the tickets cost?

Entry tickets to the future are priced at Dh145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens entering for free. “All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum. Tickets provide full access to the museum experience and amenities,” according to the museum website.

Are tickets time specific?

Yes. The website says: “For the best possible experience, our exhibitions are designed to be enjoyed in a specific sequence over a set time period. This requires us to manage entry times for all guests.”

How do I get there by Metro?

The Museum of the Future is directly adjacent to Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Metro users need to get off the Emirates Towers Station on the Red Line.

Is parking available? Is it free?

“Self-parking is free for Museum of the Future ticket holders on the day of ticket validity, limited to a 3-hour period. Note that our parking spaces are very limited and subject to availability. Valet parking is available,” the website says.

How long does it take to experience the museum?

The full exhibition experience takes “two to three” hours on average.

Are guided tours offered?

Visits are self-guided on a fixed path. “However, we have allocated staff throughout the entire journey who will be happy to assist you with any questions or enquiries you may have.”