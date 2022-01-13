Dubai Insurance Company (DIN) has announced the successful recruitment of 57 new local professionals who have joined their growing team of experts as of December 2021.

The new comers include 3 managers, 11 administrative supervisors, 32 legal researchers, 1 computer programmer and 10 customer service agents, bringing the total number of locals to 82 employees.

Commenting the announcement, Abdellatif Abuqurah, DIN’s CEO, said, "With this new recruitment wave, we have increased our Emiratisation rate from 18% to 34%.

"There are 20 different nationalities working at DIN, and we’re happy to say that with 57 new local employees joining our team, locals have become the largest group among our staff. This is certainly a major achievement for a national company like Dubai Insurance which prides on its Emirati roots." In the past years, DIN has multiplied efforts to further empower local talents and help them play a bigger role in their national economy. In fact, in 2021, the company promoted 18 local employees from Legal Researchers to Administrative Supervisors in recognition to their valuable contributions to the company’s growth.

