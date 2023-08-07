ABU DHABI – The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has concluded its unified campaign, which was launched in cooperation with the retirement and social security authorities in Gulf countries.

Through this campaign, the Authority raised awareness of the insurance protection extension system for GCC nationals working in GCC countries by introducing the protection extension system, subscription conditions, the mechanism for paying contributions, and benefiting from the insurance benefits for subscribers.

According to the system, insurance is provided to GCC nationals by their employers in the country where the work is located. At the end of the employee’s service period, he will receive a retirement pension or an end-of-service benefit according to the retirement law he is subjected to in the employee’s home country. The insurance benefits of the system extend to the beneficiaries who are supported by the insured or the pensioner during his lifetime.

GPSSA said that according to the latest statistics, the number of active workers in the UAE who are citizens of GCC countries in both public and private sectors until the end of the last quarter of 2022 reached 6,755 insured persons from various countries.

The total is distributed as: 4,266 insured persons from the Sultanate of Oman, 87 insured persons from the State of Kuwait, 1120 insured persons from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and 11 insured persons from the State of Qatar, in addition to 1,271 insured persons from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The number of Gulf nationals whose service finished at the end of the last quarter of 2022 and worked in the UAE reached 9,718 insured persons.

The insurance protection extension system requires employers to subscribe on behalf of GCC nationals who work for them to the insurance system established in their country in terms of registration and subscription.

The employer must pay the contributions due on their behalf, not exceeding the employer’s share prescribed for UAE nationals working for him, and the GCC employee shall bear the subscription differences, if any.

The unified campaign for the Insurance Protection Extension System was launched in conjunction with the unified campaign launched by the GCC countries to raise awareness of the insurance benefits for Gulf insureds working outside their countries, to contribute to enhancing insurance awareness among individuals, and to ensure fulfillment of obligations for them.