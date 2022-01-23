RIYADH — The drop in the number of critical cases in Saudi Arabia proves the COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali said.



The Health Ministry spokesman, at the press conference here on Sunday, confirmed that the Kingdom is witnessing a decline in cases of coronavirus infection, which is considered completely different from the previous stages of the pandemic.



The decline in the confirmed infections and critical cases in the Kingdom is the result of the society’s immunity through getting COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Al-Abdali said, while indicating that receiving vaccinations will be followed by stabilization in daily cases.



According to the Health Ministry, the new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 5,000-mark on Sunday with 4,535 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, and among the active cases 655 of them were in critical condition.



Saudi Arabia has administered 55 million doses of the vaccines till date since the start of vaccination.



The spokesman noted that the PCR tests should be performed in the event of the symptoms appearing, and quarantine is for people who had come in contact with non-vaccinated people. The patients need to go to Tataman (fever) clinics in the event of having symptoms or health condition.



Dr. Al-Abdali clarified that the Tataman (fever) clinics is not for conducting coronavirus PCR tests, but for those who suffer from symptoms.



If symptoms of coronavirus appear on an unvaccinated person after contacting an infected person, then he is obliged to quarantine and conduct a PCR test after the fourth or fifth day, the spokesman pointed out.



Dr. Al-Abdali confirmed that those who have contracted coronavirus and recovered from it can receive the booster dose immediately after completing 3 months of the second dose.