Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro will operate replacement buses on the Gold Line as it undertakes one-day maintenance on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Replacement buses will be provided on three routes on the Gold Line network. Route 1 will be a one-way bus from Al Aziziyah to Ras Bu Abboud while Route 2 will include a one-way bus from Ras Bu Abboud to Al Aziziyah. Route 3 will be shuttle buses between Al Sadd and Bin Mahmoud.

While the frequency of buses on Routes 1 and 2 will be every 5 minutes, there will be a bus on Route 3 every 10 minutes.

In another update, Doha Metro added that metrolink M316 will operate from Ras Bu Abboud Station, Shelter 2 instead of Shelter 1 while the metroexpress services will operate as normal.

