Reinforcing its commitment to invest in the personal growth of the Diriyah community, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority identified the 22 young Saudis to escort the drivers participating in the opening race. The hosts were selected by DGDA’s community engagement team, who worked in partnership with the Ministry of Sports to provide training that prepared the grid ambassadors with knowledge about the race and safety protocols for the Diriyah e-Prix.



Sara AlHussaini, a community engagement senior officer at DGDA, said: “Having young Diriyah locals as grid ambassadors for the opening race demonstrates the hospitality of Diriyah and the future of quality sports events in the Kingdom. Furthermore, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and objectives set out by Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the participation of Diriyah’s youth as grid ambassadors will have a positive impact on the community and inspire Diriyah’s young boys and girls to take up racing as a sport.”



In addition to the grid ambassadors, community businesses across Diriyah showcased the best of their culinary offerings with food trucks assembled at the circuit for spectators to taste the flavors of Diriyah. “I am delighted to see our young Saudi talent taking every opportunity to ensure the world is comfortably welcomed in Diriyah. Their dedication, pride and commitment reinforce that the Kingdom is a world-class tourism and entertainment destination. Diriyah is the perfect host for the blend of innovation, culture and sustainability that the e-Prix stands for,” AlHussaini said.



DGDA’s community engagement team encourages members of the local community, both young and old, to actively participate in the programs it offers and be part of a group of Saudi ambassadors who are proud of their history and heritage.