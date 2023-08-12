UAE - A camel having the biggest 'adventure' of his life in the UAE mountains has amused — even shocked — Netizens on Instagram.

In a video posted by UAE travel agency Rayna Tours, a 'camel' is seen strapped in a safety harness as it takes flight on the world's longest zipline in Ras Al Khaimah.

Instagrammers lost it, with some worrying about the camel's 'fear of heights' and others saying 'she will get dizzy'. Another Netizen wrote, 'This is not funny at all'.

In just one day, the video has garnered over 25,000 likes and an endless thread of comments.

Unlike others who had taken a ride on the Jais Flight, this hoofed thrill-seeker appeared so calm and collected — well, it's because it was not real.

To be fair, it did look like a real camel from a wider angle. But a close-up shot reveals that it was all digital art.

The travel agency itself made a disclaimer in the caption, saying the camel was CGI, or computer-generated imagery.

Camels are among the most iconic animals in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East. A visit to the country is never complete without a photo with a camel. Besides, residents — who often see them roaming around the desert or even crossing the road — love them. There's no way anyone in the country would put such a gentle animal in harm's way.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).