MAKKAH — The video of a pilgrim, who carries his mother on his shoulders while performing Umrah, has been an instant hit on social media. Many Twitteratis and other social media users hailed the pilgrim’s act of performing a noble duty of taking utmost care of mother, saying that the pilgrim fulfilled in all senses of the word the Saying of the Prophet (peace be upon him) that ‘Paradise is under the feet of mothers’ in the holy month of Ramadan.



The circulating video clip showed a spontaneous scene of the pilgrim’s sincere respect and caring for his mother while carrying her on his shoulders in the vicinity of the Holy Kaaba on Friday evening. The elderly woman pilgrim was seen in the video overwhelmed with joy and articulating it with kissing on the head of his beloved son while performing Umrah sitting on his shoulders.



In their comments, many social media activists showered heaps of praise on the pilgrim, who finds self-realization and happiness in fulfilling his noble duty of obeying God Almighty by offering dedicated and selfless services to his mother. They noted that this is part of giving back kindness and respect to mother as a reward for what she did in grooming him all throughout his childhood and adolescent period after giving birth to him.

