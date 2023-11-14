Riyadh -- The Culinary Arts Commission has developed an initiative called "The International Food Atlas and Digital Platform for Preserving, Promoting and Transmitting Foodways to Tomorrow's Generations."

This initiative has the objective of preserving and documenting cultural heritage to ensure its sustainable transmission across generations. It has gained endorsement from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and will be officially launched during the eighteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana in December.

Cultural heritage plays a vital role in the identity of local communities as it reflects their historical roots and showcases the cultural diversity among different groups.

The initiative is the result of collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Fund at UNESCO, and the Culinary Arts Commission. Together, they aim to establish a digital platform in partnership with UNESCO.

This platform will facilitate the registration of traditional foods from local communities in member states, following the principles and standards outlined by the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The ultimate goal is to share and disseminate the Kingdom's experience in documenting traditional foods, customs, and practices, making it accessible to member states.