The UAE prepares to welcome the holy month of Ramadan with decorated streets and festivities, showcasing a range of activities that reflect Emirati customs and values of compassion and tolerance.

Religious activities

This year, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments will host 20 scholars from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Tatarstan, Dagestan, India, and Burkina Faso as part of the "UAE President's guest scholars in Ramadan" programme. They will deliver lectures in multiple languages at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, mosques, Quranic centres, via Smart Preaching Platformme, and neighborhood gatherings. Additionally, there will be three evening sessions and five seminars coordinated with various entities. Scholars will also participate in the country's Zayed Humanitarian Work Day celebration, honouring the founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy.

Furthermore, this year's programme includes a scientific conference focusing on "The Holy Quran and the Horizons of Cosmic Sciences and the UAE's Efforts in Serving It." Guest scholars and experts from relevant institutions will participate. Additionally, the 27th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award will continue, featuring Quran memorisation competitions. Moreover, the 10th edition of the Quran Memorisation and Sciences Award will host various local and international competitions catering to diverse categories, demographics, genders, and ages throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Majalis:

The UAE's Ramadan Majalis, blending religious, cultural, and traditional aspects, involve senior officials and public figures, highlighting Emirati society's unity. The Ministry of Interior's 13th edition, themed "Emirati Society: Ancient Roots, Global Horizons," will begin at Ramadan's start, hosting 21 sessions across the Emirates. Focused on Emirati values and global achievements, these councils will cover "Family: The Pillar of Society," "Emirati Values System," and "Digital Communities."

Consumer Protection

During Ramadan, UAE experiences a surge in shopping activity, prompting consumer protection authorities to ensure market readiness and availability of goods. The Ministry of Economy confirms ample supplies for Ramadan, prohibiting price hikes without approval. A national team will monitor essential goods' prices in the near future.

Working hours

During Ramadan, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a directive specifying working hours for federal government employees, starting from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays, unless otherwise required by their job nature. Ministries and federal entities are allowed to maintain flexible working regulations within these hours, including remote work for up to 70 percent of employees on Fridays. Additionally, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced a two-hour reduction in daily working hours for private sector employees during Ramadan, allowing private companies to adopt flexible or remote working arrangements within the designated daily hours.

Shopping festivals

Shopping festivals are in full swing across the UAE for Ramadan 2024. "Ramadan Nights," organised by "Abu Dhabi Offers," promises exclusive deals, limited-edition items, and unique shopping experiences until April 14th. Dubai's "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign offers diverse initiatives and events, including promotional offers, discounts, and entertainment activities.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, now in its 34th edition, features thousands of stores offering up to 75 percent discounts on global brands, making it a treat for residents and visitors alike until April 13th