ABU DHABI - The UAE, in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will host the fourth edition of the GCC Visual Arts Forum from 20th-25th December 2022.

The forum will host a selection of Gulf artists from various branches of visual arts at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi and will be accompanied by an art exhibition, which will run until 30th December.

The forum seeks to promote the creativity of GCC artists in line with the GCC Cultural Strategy 2020-2030 launched under the directives of the GCC countries' heads of state and the Ministers of Culture.

The programme also includes a series of technical workshops, cultural tours, and networking activities to facilitate a greater exchange of knowledge and experience among the participants.

The exhibition, which is also inspired by the event's slogan "You and I, what and when?", will be a platform to elevate the status of the arts and support the artists' cultural vision.

The art exhibition will honour the best three participating works in four categories, namely: "Visual Arts," "Traditional Arabic Calligraphy," "Arabic Calligraphy Letters," and "Photography".

In a statement, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, "The UAE attaches great importance to investing in artistic energies and creations. Art projects are important for our mental wellbeing and fundamental to the growth of civilisations and human beings. Such art projects create a fertile and conducive environment for more creations. This forum is an opportunity to take a closer look at the creativity of Gulf artists. It is a promising platform for networking, learning from each other's experiences and developing new techniques to advance art in the region."

She continued, "We have developed an integrated strategy to implement a series of cultural programmes to promote the cultural seasons in the GCC countries. These will help maintain continuity, while also supporting efforts that serve to revive the folklore of our region and introduce it to the world as an integral part of our Arab identity. We give great value to the effort that goes into creating art and offer support for artists and creators to access global platforms. Showcasing their works would open new avenues and unleash opportunities for them to hone their craft."

The art exhibition hosts a variety of works of participating artists, which will be judged by a committee of specialists within a specific theme chosen by the organising country. Based on a set of criteria, three works will be selected for the gold, silver and bronze awards.

To participate in the exhibition, participants can register via the official website of the Ministry of Culture and Youth https://mcy.gov.ae and send entries via email to gcc_forum@mcy.gov.ae.

The deadline for submitting artwork for the exhibition is 21st November. Each participant is allowed to submit only one artwork and upload it in PDF format.

The winners will receive prize money, and all participants will be given certificates of appreciation for their participation in the event.