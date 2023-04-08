Thousands of Christian expats went to various churches across the UAE to observe Good Friday, a day of great religious importance in Christianity.

Services were held in various languages, including Urdu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Konkani, Singhalese, Arabic, English and Filipino at St Mary's Catholic Church on Oud Metha Road, which is believed to be the biggest parish in the world that serves over 300,000 churchgoers.

Indian expatriate Lorna Coutinho, a parishioner at St Mary’s Catholic Church, told Khaleej Times: “Our prayers this year are for thanksgiving. Three years have passed since the pandemic and now we are on the way to a strong recovery, thanks to God.”

“We pray for good health not only for the body but also in mind and spirit,” she added.

Solemn tradition

Christians also observed their religious traditions from back home, one of which is Visita Iglesia – a solemn tradition among Filipino Catholics where they visit seven churches during holy week.

Dubai-based couple Cristina and Eric Bernabe were among those who flocked to various churches in the country, including St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Ras Al Khaimah. They said the pious practice of Filipinos can be traced back to the 16th-century, when Spanish friars and missionaries brought the tradition that has become a panata, a Tagalog word that means a promise made to God.

Day of fasting and abstinence

Good Friday is also observed as a day of fasting and abstinence. Chris Gallardo said his family only have one meal on this day, which they also observe as a day of meditation and prayer.

Syrian Elie Selloum, who is a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, said he observes Good Friday by participating in the Holy Lamentation service at the church, which includes “magnificent and heart-touching prayers and chants.”

“My prayer to God is to heal the wounded hearts, to hear their desires, and to spread peace in the world,” he added.

Healing for everyone

Matilyn Bagunu, choir director at St Mary's Filipino Community Choir, also has an ardent prayer. She said: “I pray for healing for everyone. That in spite of our differing opinions on many issues, we may learn to peacefully coexist with one another so we can live harmoniously and become the best that we can be.”

“This holy week we are assigned to sing during Easter vigil service (on Saturday), and Easter Sunday high mass the next day,” she added.

Fr Abin Oomelil, vicar at St Mary's Jacobite Syrian Soonoro Patriarchal Cathedral in Sharjah, meanwhile, thanked the UAE for observing religious tolerance and letting people practice their own faith. He said, aside from Good Friday, which is observed with intense solemnity, Christians will mark Easter Sunday with jubilation and celebration.

