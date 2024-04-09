UAE residents are enjoying the year's lengthiest holiday as both public and private sector employees get a nine-day Eid Al Fitr break. The official holiday starts on Monday, April 8, but with Saturday and Sundays as weekends, employees will enjoy festivities until Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

Residents eagerly prepare to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, rushing to purchase last-minute Eidiya gifts as markets and malls bustling with shoppers. Additionally, numerous holidaymakers are embarking on trips to visa-free destinations to enjoy the extended break.

But many individuals are avoiding the travel rush, opting instead to save money and relish the splendour of the UAE. Additionally, authorities have organised various activities, opportunities to win prizes, and fireworks, including in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi has also announced a line-up of Eid Al Fitr fireworks displays to take place across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Corniche — April 10, from 9pm

Yas Bay, Yas Island — April 10-12 , from 9pm

Hudayriyat Island — April 10, from 9pm

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium — April 10, from 9pm

Madinat Zayed Public Park— April 10, from 9pm

Al Mugheirah Bay Waterfront — April 10, from 9pm

Ghayathi — April 10, from 9pm

All the theme parks on Yas Island will be hosting a range of activities during the four days of Eid. Apart from exhilarating rides, visitors to Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld will be treated to traditional Ayala dances, face painting, henna art, and more fun.

There are several family-friendly activities, including live entertainment, awaiting guests at Warner Bros World. Meanwhile, visitors to SeaWorld will not only get a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life but also witness splendid performances by fishermen dancers, beautiful sand art, and engage in fish net making and handling a falcon too.

Until April 14, visitors to the Galleria Al Maryah Island can enjoy their time at a family playground at Level 2, North Link Bridge. Families can come together and immerse themselves in a myriad of activities, including sub-soccer football games, face painting and henna, Dama, magnetic board puzzles, Jenga, a ball pit, and more. Admission to the play area is complimentary with each child enjoying one hour of exhilarating fun. During this period, guests who purchase a gift card worth Dh1,000 will receive a bonus Dh100 card for their use.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

