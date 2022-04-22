It will be a long break indeed this Eid Al Fitr in the UAE. For the Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, federal government staff will enjoy a week-long holiday. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Friday, May 6.

When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that's a nine-day break for federal government staff.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays would begin on May 1 and end on May 5.

All ministries and state authorities would resume work on May 8, the CSC said in a statement.

State authorities with special working hours should arrange their work timing in a manner that would serve the public interest, it added.

Experts and astronomical centres in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, local media reported.

