Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the second edition of the Arabic Poetry Forum in Guinea was launched as part of the African Poetry Meetings initiative.

The event, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department in Sharjah in collaboration with the University of "Lansana Conte" in Conakry, Guinea's capital, spanned over two days and saw the participation of 15 talented poets.

The forum took place at the "Jibril Tamsir Mian" hall of the University of Lansana Conte, and it was attended by distinguished guests, including the Abdulrahim Obaid Saeed Al Falahi, Acting Charge D’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Guinea; Saudi Arabian Ambassador Dr. Fahad bin Eid Al Rashidi, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt, Mustafa Nada, University President Professor Manga Kita, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Mamadou Yehya So, as well as representatives from Al-Azhar missions in Guinea. Additionally, the event was graced by Arab diplomatic mission heads, university professors, students, and avid Arabic poetry enthusiasts.

The opening ceremony was gracefully led by Professor Imran Kaba, the Cultural Coordinator in Guinea, who warmly welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude for the Sharjah Ruler's invaluable support in making the forum possible. He emphasised the forum's core objective of strengthening the presence of the Arabic language in African communities and preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Professor Kaba highlighted the extensive participation of talented poets, whose literary creations were carefully selected by a specialised committee to ensure the utmost linguistic quality.

In his address, University President Manga Kita lauded the distinguished cultural initiative from Sharjah, represented by the Guinea Arabic Poetry Forum. He praised the remarkable growth in literary output in the Arabic language, particularly emanating from the visionary minds of young Guinean poets.