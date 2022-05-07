SHARJAH - The 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, a landmark social and economic local event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded on a high note after 33 days, recording over AED 250 million in sales and a 20 percent growth over the previous edition.

The event drew a huge number of shoppers and visitors of different nationalities thanks to the great deals, promotions and discounts that met their needs.

The last initiative launched by the SCCI as part of the festival before its conclusion was "Eid Days" surprises initiative, where the final raffle draw was held in collaboration with Sharjah TV at Sahara Center and Al Rahmaniya Mall.

Five cars were up for grabs for five lucky shoppers, along with a slew of other valuable prizes, purchase vouchers, and instant gifts for those who attended the event.

Furthermore, over 2,000 shops participated in the festival, offering a wide range of products in all cities and regions of Sharjah, with discounts of up to 75 percent on the most popular fashion brands, lifestyle products, children's toys, and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, stated that the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival exceeded the chamber's expectations and contributed to unexpected increases in retail sales.

"The event has increased demand for internal and external tourism and provided Sharjah visitors with an ideal opportunity to explore the Emirate and enjoy its friendly atmosphere," Al Awadi said, adding that the festival was launched in accordance with Sharjah leadership's vision, which is keen to roll out everything that can enhance the emirate's position as the best city for people to live and work.

In his comments, Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communications and Business Sector, said, "Since its inception, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has combined entertainment and fun while promoting various economic sectors associated with it."

"As a result, the festival has become an economically and socially significant event not only locally, but also regionally. It has also become an annual platform for showcasing the emirate's tourism, economic, and cultural sectors' capabilities," he explained.

Lauding the event’s outcomes, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of the festival, said, "The Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the top annual events that the Chamber is keen to organise every year to offer the emirate's residents and visitors a memorable shopping experience. We witnessed excellent cooperation between the Chamber and the participating entities from the public and private sectors, which contributed to achieving outstanding results, whether in terms of sales volume or visitor turnout, which exceeded our expectations."