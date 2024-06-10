RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has granted permission for the Hajj pilgrims to use electric scooters as a new means of transportation during this year’s Hajj season. This is to improve their experience and facilitate their movement in the Holy Sites by taking advantage of a light and safe means of transportation and that is in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities.



The authority has identified three dedicated paths for electric scooters, which are: the Muzdalifah - Mina path; the pedestrian road path for the Jamarat facility – west; and the pedestrian road path entering the Jamarat facility - east. The length of each path is about 1.2 kilometers and its width is 25 meters.



The speed of the scooter is about 15 kilometers per hour and it is characterized by ease of use and saving time, in addition to being a safe, advanced and economical means that entails luxury and speed at the same time.

