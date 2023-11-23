JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah opened accepting applications from companies seeking licenses to cater to foreign pilgrims, a move aimed at enriching the overall experience for those undertaking the holy journey.



Applications will be received until Dec. 5 through the dedicated electronic platform: https://ehaj.haj.gov.sa.



This initiative reflects the Ministry's dedication to enhancing pilgrim services and fostering effective competitiveness in the field.



Ayed Algwinm, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj Affairs, highlighted the initiative's goal of elevating the quality of services provided to foreign pilgrims.



The effort also seeks to broaden the range of services available to pilgrims and enhance their overall experience during the upcoming Hajj season.



Algwinm emphasized that the increased participation of specialized companies in the sector will contribute to achieving the Ministry's objectives and meeting the diverse needs and expectations of pilgrims from various locations.



Companies interested in obtaining a license to serve foreign pilgrims can apply through the electronic platform, following the ministry's prescribed procedures and guidelines.



The Ministry emphasizes the importance of delivering high-quality services based on a comprehensive classification that considers both quantitative and qualitative aspects.



The classification encompasses a range of services, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and addressing special needs of pilgrims.



The Ministry encourages interested companies to submit their applications within the specified deadlines and adhere to the standards outlined in the tender document.



By ensuring compliance with Ministry-defined conditions and specifications, the aim is to provide outstanding services that enhance the pilgrimage experience, making it a distinctive and memorable journey for pilgrims visiting the Holy Sites.

