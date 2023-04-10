JEDDAH — The General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) has provided a public transportation service in King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, to transport Umrah pilgrims for free.



Pilgrims must first receive a boarding pass on the bus which will transport them to Kudai parkings, then to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



The general director of GSC Osama Samkari said that the number of trips during Ramadan reached 13 consecutive frequency trips from the airport to the Grand Mosque.



The trips start daily and every hour from 10:00 a.m., until 10:00 p.m. There are also 12 trips departing from Makkah that start from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.



Samkari confirmed that the number of trips during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be increased, in addition to amending the buses trips’ departing time to keep pace with the large increase in the number of flights arriving at the airport, and the time of Tahajjud prayer.



The buses will start departing from the airport at 3:00 p.m., until 3:00 a.m., while the departing trips from Makkah will start from 4:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.



The service aims to enable the pilgrims to move around through the public transportations means to the Grand Mosque, and reduce the crowding and density in the central area.



This will contribute in facilitating all the ways for the pilgrims to enjoy performing the rituals comfortably and smoothly with multiple options.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).