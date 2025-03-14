RIYADH — The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a new service offering dedicated buses for women to complete their religious rituals at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah. This is the first time the service has been implemented at the holy mosque.

The service, designed with the privacy and comfort of female pilgrims in mind, features an all-female staff to assist in managing and operating the service. The buses are equipped with fully sanitized and safe tools, ensuring a smooth and secure experience even during peak times.

The buses are located near the Al-Marwah Gate, providing easy access to those needing assistance. This new initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the experience for all pilgrims, ensuring they can perform their rituals with tranquility and ease in an atmosphere of piety.

These measures are part of the presidency’s goal to provide optimal services for pilgrims, creating an environment of serenity and spiritual fulfillment.

