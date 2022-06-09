SEOUL — Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan met on Wednesday with Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo Gyoon, during his visit to the Asian country to enhance existing cooperation in cultural fields between the two countries.



During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in cultural fields between the two countries under the umbrella of the joint Saudi-Korean Vision 2030.



They discussed means to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in musical and cultural fields that Korea is known for, such as culinary arts, film industry and heritage.



The meeting also went over cooperation aspects in developing the infrastructure of the film industry, exchanging expertise with the Korean Film Council and developing the film production infrastructure in the Kingdom.



Several Saudi officials from the ministry of Culture and the Royal commission for AlUla attended the meeting.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).