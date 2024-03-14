Doha, Qatar: In a unique and unprecedented step bridging both technological innovation and tradition, Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the world’s first mosque built using 3D technology.

Inaugurated just ahead of Ramadan, the 5,600 sq m Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly Mosque is situated in a residential area of Jeddah and stands as a beacon of innovative design and spiritual significance.

The project completed in just over nine months utilizes cutting-edge 3D printers from Guanli, a renowned Chinese manufacturer.

The mosque stands with an interesting design reflecting both beautiful Islamic aesthetics and modern ingenuity facilitated by 3D printing technology.

The design also pays homage to Hejazi architecture while presenting it in a contemporary format.

Arab News reported that the minarets have become a distinctive landmark in the neighborhood with the outdoor area inspired by Hijr Ismail beside the Kaaba in Grand Mosque.

Wajnat Abdulwaheed, a prominent Saudi business woman, built the mosque in memory of her late husband, Abdul Aziz Abdullah Sharbatly.

Abdulwaheed describes the creation of this remarkable project as a heartfelt tribute and enduring gesture of love towards her late husband as she shared multiple pictures of the project and video on her X account (formerly known as Twitter).

She posted on X stating her love for the country [Saudi Arabia], adding that she wanted the “Kingdom to be a pioneer in building the first mosque using 3D technology, which will aid in the success of Saudi vision for 2030.”

The 3D printing technology allows construction parts and components to be tailored to specific projects, and reduces waste by using exact amount of material needed to create a structure or by using recycled materials, leading to cost saving and improved sustainability.

On the regional perspective, Dubai has first planned on building a 2,000 square meters mosque using 3D technology that was scheduled to be completed by 2025 as part of its ambition to become the world’s capital of 3D printing. However, Wajnat’s dedication preceded that with Abdul Aziz Abdullah Sharbatly mosque.

