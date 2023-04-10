RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission has announced the registration and documenting of 190 new archaeological sites in the National Register of Antiquities.



With these, the archeological sites registered in the National Register have reached 8,788 in different regions in Saudi Arabia, representing a national legacy that reflects the historical richness of the Kingdom.



The commission stated that the Asir region topped the list of the the largest number of archaeological sites in the Kingdom with 35 locations, followed by Al-Jouf region with 32 sites, Tabuk with 31 sites, Hail with 23 sites, Al-Qassim with 22 sites, and the Eastern Province with 20 sites.



Jazan region has 11 locations, Makkah region 10 sites, Al-Baha five locations, and finally the Madinah region one location.



The registration of archeological sites comes under the Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/3 dated 9/1/1436, and according to a decision made by the commission' board of directors, which included authorizing the CEO of the commission to approve new registrations.



This comes within the framework of the commission's effort in discovering historical and archeological sites in Saudi Arabia, and registering them officially in the National Register of Antiquities.



The step of registering the sites in the National Register is being followed by their placing in a digital map in order to facilitate their protection, preservation and management.



By building a database of registered archaeological sites, the commission aims to document the works being carried out on them, as well as archiving the documents and pictures of heritage sites in Saudi Arabia.

