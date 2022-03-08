Muscat: The first day of Ramadan will likely fall on the 3rd of April, an official from the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MERA) said.

The official confirmed to Times of Oman that the month of Ramadan may fall on the 3rd of April this year, according to the Omani Hijri calendar.

The official from the ministry confirmed also that the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days according to the Omani Hijri calendar, adding: On the night of the 29th of Sha’ban, which will coincide with the first of April 2022, it will be difficult to see the crescent as it will appear for 15 minutes and then disappear, which will be difficult to see on that night. On the night of the 30th, the crescent will be visible throughout the night, and therefore the first day will be on April 3, 2022."