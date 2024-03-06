Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has distributed more than 26,000 food parcels to the Republic of Yemen in Al-Mahra Governorate and its affiliated directorates as part of the “Iftar for the Fasting” programme for the year 2024.

Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO), said in a statement: "The Authority provides Omani Ramadan aid to Al-Mahra Governorate in the sisterly Republic of Yemen. The Omani Charitable Works Authority sent its aid convoy of annual Ramadan parcels consisting of basic food items, as part of the “Iftar for the Fasting” programme for the year 2024 , to the Republic of Yemen in Al-Mahra Governorate and its affiliated directorates. "

"This aid aims to support distressed and needy families in the governorate, as 26,400 food parcels were distributed, and this aid was transported on board more than 95 tractor trucks and trailers, " the statement added.

