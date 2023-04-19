The UAE Vice-President on Tuesday announced his personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary contributions worth Dh250 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked all the donors whose contributions have helped the Ramadan food aid drive exceed its target in less than a month.

Generosity and the UAE are two sides of the same campaign, he said, adding that the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign will continue to welcome donations throughout the year.

More than 180,000 people contributed to the drive, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Tuesday.

Acts of kindness

Ramadan is a special time in the UAE, he said, "thanks to the acts of kindness it encourages, to the people of this nation and to the noble values instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed."

"The UAE stands strong because of its charity efforts, and because of the prayers of millions of people who benefit from them," Sheikh Mohammed added.

This year's campaign received donations in the form of land, corporate shares, and monetary contributions from businesses and individuals, as well as daily subscriptions by thousands of community members.

“Endowments is a great tradition that we aim to continue, to ensure the sustainability of giving and generosity. The endowment will always be open to contributions as we encourage more people to be part of this food aid initiative. And we give our thanks to everyone who contributed to the largest ongoing charity in the UAE,” he added.

