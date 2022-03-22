ABU DHABI: The International Astronomical Center (IAC) has announced that the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan will fall on 2nd April in most Muslim countries.

Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the IAC, said the month of Shaaban started on 4th March, 2022, in most Muslim countries and most of them will monitor the crescent of the Holy Month of Ramadan on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year, corresponding to 1st April.

Seeing the crescent on Friday, 1st April, is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Islamic world. It can be viewed only with the help of a telescope, but with great difficulty from parts of the west of the African continent. The crescent can be seen on that day with the naked eye with some difficulty in some parts of the Americas, he added.

It is possible to see the crescent with a telescope from parts of the Islamic world on Friday. Due to the occurrence of the conjunction before sunset and the setting of the moon after sunset in all regions of the Islamic world, it is customary under such circumstances for most Islamic countries to announce the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan the next day, which will be Saturday, 2nd April, for 30 days, he further added.